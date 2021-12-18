Several people found dead inside Moorhead home, police say

Police say that several people were found dead inside a northwestern Minnesota home Saturday night.

According to police, family members were conducting a welfare check when they found the individuals and called 911. The Moorhead Police Department and Moorhead Fire arrived around 7:50 p.m. Saturday at the 4400 block of 13 Street South, and first responders confirmed the death of several individuals. Police did not say how many people were found dead.

Police are currently investigating the deaths and say there are no signs of violence or forced entry. There is no known threat to the public as of Saturday night.

Moorhead law enforcement say they have asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to assist in processing the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.