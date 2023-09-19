Several lakes experiencing algae blooms, others remain susceptible: MPRB

Species of blue-green algae that are stimulated by fall temperatures are being experienced in several Minneapolis lakes already.

According to an announcement from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB), Powderhorn Lake, Lake Hiawatha, and Lake Nokomis are all currently experiencing algae blooms, with other lakes having the right conditions for potential additional ones.

Blue-green algal blooms can be described as, "pea soup or spilled green paint," while several types can produce toxins that can make humans and animals sick, known as Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs). However, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has said there is no way to tell if an algae bloom is toxic by looking at it.

To reduce exposure to blue-green algae, it’s recommended to avoid or minimize contact with bodies of water with confirmed cases and don’t let animals drink from them. According to MPRB ordinances, dogs are not allowed in Minneapolis water bodies.

In the spring, Lake Harriet experienced a confirmed case of blue-green algae bloom.