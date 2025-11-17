Sen. Cwodzinski announces retirement, won't seek reelection in 2026

article

The Brief Sen. Steve Cwodzinski will retire from the Minnesota Senate at the end of his term. Cwodzinski has served Eden Prairie and nearby areas since 2017. Throughout his career, he has advocated for education and the environment.



Sen. Steve Cwodzinski will not seek reelection in 2026, and has announced his retirement after nearly a decade in the Minnesota Senate.

Senator's contributions

Local perspective:

Cwodzinski, a former civics teacher, was first elected in 2016 to represent Senate District 49, which includes Eden Prairie. Throughout his career, he has focused on improving public education and supporting democracy, according to a press release. He has also worked on voter access and election security. He has also been a vocal advocate for environmental protection, particularly for the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

As the chair of the Senate Education Policy Committee since 2022, Cwodzinski played a role in shaping education policy in Minnesota.

Advocacy for the environment

What they're saying:

In a press release on Monday, Cwodzinksi said:

"Thank you, Minnesota, with a special shoutout to Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.

"I still have 12 months to listen and learn from you all. Our Constitution begins with the words ‘We the people, in order to form a more perfect union…’ The framers knew we would never be perfect, but we should never stop striving to be perfect. That is what I hope to do. We the people, together we can solve a few pieces of the puzzle and together leave Minnesota a more perfect union.

"My enthusiasm and passion for our democracy will never waver. It may seem old fashioned and sentimental, but I love my country and the state of Minnesota. I always will."