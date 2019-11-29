Sen. Klobuchar files for South Carolina primary

article

Friday, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar filed paperwork for the South Carolina primary.

The primary, which takes place on Saturday, February 29, will be the fourth of the year and comes just days before Super Tuesday.

A strong performance in South Carolina could give Klobuchar some momentum headed into Super Tuesday, when 14 states, including Minnesota, will choose candidates.

Speaking in South Carolina, Klobuchar said she was looking forward to the primary and next month's debate.

The latest poll numbers from the Economist and YouGov put Senator Klobuchar at 3 percent, behind five other candidates (Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Kamala Harris) and tied with newcomer Michael Bloomberg and Andrew Yang.