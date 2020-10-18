Sen. Elizabeth Warren stumps for Biden in Minnesota

article

Senator and former 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren made stops in Minnesota on Sunday, as she pushed to support Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's campaign.

Warren appeared at three rallies urging supporters to get out and vote, starting her day in Brooklyn Park. Both Biden and the president's campaigns have had a heavy focus on Minnesota and the Midwest in general this election cycle.

Recent polls show Biden polling ahead of President Trump -- a trend Warren believes will continue.

"You, Minnesota, are going to send Donald Trump packing and put Joe Biden in the White House," Warren told supporters.

The senator held two other voter registration events in Northfield and St. Paul.