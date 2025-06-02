Semi-truck rollover closes westbound Highway 10 in Coon Rapids
COON RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX (9) - Authorities say a semi-truck rollover crash in Anoka County Monday afternoon closed the westbound lanes of Highway 10 in Coon Rapids for hours.
Highway 10 closed in Coon Rapids
The backstory:
The Minnesota State Patrol responded at about 1:10 p.m. to a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of westbound Highway 10 and University Avenue in Coon Rapids. Authorities say a box truck rolled over after driving across the grass apex/median of the exit. The rollover is blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 10, and traffic is being diverted to Highway 610.
Driver injured
What we know:
The State Patrol says the driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.
This investigation into what led up to the rollover is ongoing and active.