Semi-truck rollover closes westbound Highway 10 in Coon Rapids

Authorities say a semi-truck rollover crash in Anoka County Monday afternoon closed the westbound lanes of Highway 10 in Coon Rapids for hours.

Highway 10 closed in Coon Rapids

The Minnesota State Patrol responded at about 1:10 p.m. to a single-vehicle rollover crash in the area of westbound Highway 10 and University Avenue in Coon Rapids. Authorities say a box truck rolled over after driving across the grass apex/median of the exit. The rollover is blocking the westbound lanes of Highway 10, and traffic is being diverted to Highway 610.

The State Patrol says the driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries in the crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

This investigation into what led up to the rollover is ongoing and active.