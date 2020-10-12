Semi rollover closes I-94 in both directions Monday near Albertville

article

I-94 was closed in both directions Monday after a semi hauling a tanker crashed near Albertville, Minnesota.

Crews announced the eastbound lanes were reopened before 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 2 p.m. at Wright County Road 19 after the semi rolled over.

Detours are in place at exits 194 and 202. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking the public to seek alternate routes around the crash.

The driver of the tanker suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.