Semi driver killed in rollover crash in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi truck driver from Nebraska was killed overnight when his truck rolled over and slammed into a tree in Hutchinson, Minn.
Deadly Hutchinson crash
What we know:
Minnesota State Patrol says the truck was headed north along Highway 15 in Hutchinson, going around the curve near Echo Drive SE shortly before 1 a.m., when it went off the road, rolled over, and hit a tree.
The driver of the semi, a 67-year-old man from Lincoln, Nebraska, was killed, troopers said.
Troopers say road conditions were icy when the truck went off the roadway.
What we don't know:
The driver has also not yet been identified by authorities.