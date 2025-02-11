Expand / Collapse search

Semi driver killed in rollover crash in Hutchinson

Published  February 11, 2025 11:10am CST
Photo by Dean Nemitz (Supplied)

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi truck driver from Nebraska was killed overnight when his truck rolled over and slammed into a tree in Hutchinson, Minn.

The Brief

    • A semi truck driver died following a rollover crash in Hutchinson, Minn. overnight.
    • The truck was going around a curve on Highway 15 when it went off the road, rolled, and hit a tree.
    • Troopers say road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.

Deadly Hutchinson crash

What we know:

Minnesota State Patrol says the truck was headed north along Highway 15 in Hutchinson, going around the curve near Echo Drive SE shortly before 1 a.m., when it went off the road, rolled over, and hit a tree.

The driver of the semi, a 67-year-old man from Lincoln, Nebraska, was killed, troopers said.

Troopers say road conditions were icy when the truck went off the roadway.

What we don't know:

The driver has also not yet been identified by authorities.

Minnesota