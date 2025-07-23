Driver dies from self-inflicted shooting during traffic stop in Minneapolis, deputies say

The Brief A driver died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a Tuesday night traffic stop in Minneapolis. Deputies say they pulled over the driver for not having license plates. The driver wasn't identified. Deputies have asked the BCA to look into the shooting.



Moments after being pulled over on Tuesday night, Hennepin County deputies say a driver died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Man dies during traffic stop

What we know:

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the death happened after deputies pulled over a vehicle in the area of 36th Avenue North and Thomas Avenue North around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies say they pulled over the vehicle because it had no license plates. As they approached the car, deputies heard a gunshot. Behind the wheel, they found the driver was slumped over.

Deputies and other first responders attempted to revive the man but say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The backstory:

Deputies say it appears the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials say no law enforcement officers on the scene had fired a shot. A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.

BCA will investigate death

What's next:

Because their deputies were on the scene of the shooting, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has requested the Minnesota BCA to investigate the death.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct the autopsy and release the identity of the driver and their official cause of death.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the sheriff's office writes: "This incident is devastating, not only for the family and friends of the deceased but also for those who witnessed it. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office sends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."