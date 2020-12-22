Selena to receive posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 Grammys

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Clay County, Kittson County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 10:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pope County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Meeker County, Pine County, Redwood County, Renville County, Watonwan County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Washington County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Selena to receive posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 Grammys

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
article

FILE - Selena in the press room at the 1994 Grammy Awards in New York City, New York. (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - Selena Quintanilla-Perez will be honored with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2021. 

The Recording Academy announced the list of honorees Tuesday for its 2021 Special Merit Awards, which also includes Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Lionel Hampton, Marilyn Horne, Salt-N-Pepa and Talking Heads.

Ed Cherney, Benny Golson and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds were named as Trustees Award honorees, and Daniel Weiss is the Technical Grammy Award recipient.

"As we welcome the new class of Special Merit Award honorees, it gives us a chance to reward and recognize the influence they've had in the music community regardless of genre," said Harvey Mason Jr., interim president and CEO of the Recording Academy. "As a music creator and music lover, I am grateful that we are able to look back at our influences and see the impact that they have made on our community."

Known as the "Queen of Tejano music," Quintanilla-Perez became a household name after her career took off in the 1980s, the academy noted. Her 1993 album, "Live," won Best Mexican-American Album at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards — the first time a female Tejano artist won the category.

She sold more than 60 million albums worldwide before her death at the hands of the former president of her fan club. Quintanilla-Perez was shot and killed on March 31, 1995, mere days before she would have turned 24.

The songstress recently became the subject of "Selena: The Series," which debuted this month on Netflix. It features Christian Serratos as the late singer and centers on her childhood and meteoric rise to stardom, as well as the path she and her family took in their quest for musical success.

Quintanilla-Perez was also famously portrayed by Jennifer Lopez in the 1997 film "Selena," which earned Lopez a Golden Globe nomination for the role. 

This story was reported from Cincinnati. 