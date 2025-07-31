EEOC sues Mayo Clinic for denying religious vaccine exemption to security guard

The Brief Mayo Clinic is facing a lawsuit from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) over allegedly threatening to fire a security guard for not wanting to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to his religious beliefs. The guard, who worked in a nonmedical role, requested a religious exemption in November 2021 to not get the vaccine because of his religious beliefs. He offered to get tested and wear a mask. The lawsuit says Mayo Clinic denied the request because he didn't meet the criteria for an exemption. Their policy states that employees who didn't get the vaccine by Dec. 3, 2021, without an exemption would be fired.



A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) says Mayo Clinic violated a federal law when it refused to grant the security guard’s request for religious accommodation. Mayo Clinic implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy in October 2021 for all employees to receive a vaccine by Dec. 3, 3021, unless they received a medical or religious exemption, or they would be terminated.

According to the lawsuit, the security guard requested religious accommodation to Mayo Clinic’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy on Nov. 1, 2021, stating his religious practice conflicted with the vaccine. The man worked as a security guard in a nonmedical role in November 2021.

Court documents state the man is a member of Assemblies of God Church, which emphasizes a "core Pentecostal doctrine of divine healing." The guard said certain ingredients in the COVID-19 vaccine were inconsistent with his religious beliefs, and he could not put those in his body. The guard told Mayo officials "if he died from the vaccine, it would constitute suicide and undermine God's faith."

He said he would wear a mask and get tested if Mayo Clinic granted him the religious exemption.

On Nov. 22, 2021, Mayo Clinic officials informed the guard he didn't meet the criteria for the exemption, and it was denied. The lawsuit says Mayo Clinic officials denied his accommodation because they didn’t believe his religious beliefs were sincere.

On Dec. 2, 2021, the guard was allegedly told he must get the vaccine, or he would be fired. He got the vaccine that day. The guard says he was effectively forced to get the vaccine, and violated his conscience and religious beliefs to save his job.

EEOC Acting Chair Andrea Lucas released a statement about the lawsuit.

"Employees have a right to request reasonable religious accommodations without fear of punishment or termination, including for vaccination policies. Effectively forcing employees to submit to vaccinations against sincerely held religious beliefs can violate federal civil rights laws. The EEOC will hold employers accountable for such violations of Title VII," the statement said.

The lawsuit says Mayo Clinic violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of religion. The lawsuit seeks monetary damages, injunctive relief and policy changes to prevent future incidents.