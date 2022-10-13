Barron County crash: Second girl dies; teen driver allegedly intoxicated

article

A second girl has died following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Barron County, Wisconsin. The driver in the crash, a 16-year-old boy, is suspected of being intoxicated.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department on Thursday said it learned Wednesday night a 15-year-old girl involved in Monday's crash has died. Authorities previously said a 14-year-old girl had died in the crash.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on 16 ½ Avenue near 19 ¾ Street, just north of Cameron, at 7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

The initial investigation shows a 16-year-old boy was driving west on 16 ½ Avenue "at a high rate of speed and lost control," which caused the vehicle to roll several times. There were three passengers in the vehicle: two 14-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. He was taken into custody on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, causing injury. He's being held at the Eau Claire Secure Detention Facility, and his case has been sent to the district attorney to consider charges.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

FOX 9 was told the students involved in the crash were from the Rice Lake School District. School officials sent out the following message to parents in the district:

Dear Rice Lake School District Families and Staff Members:

It is with great sadness that I provide you with this update. Last night, four current or former RLASD students were involved in a tragic one vehicle car accident. Here is a link to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page where additional details about the accident are explained.

The school district has been informed that as a result of the accident, a current RLHS student has passed away. Two other students involved in the accident are currently hospitalized.

This is a truly devastating time for our entire community. Please know that pupil services staff members are available to meet with students and staff now and in the coming days. Please do not hesitate to reach out if your child needs assistance dealing with this terrible situation. You may set up an appointment with a pupil services staff member by calling the school office where your child attends.

At this time, we are not able to share any additional information. We ask that you join us in keeping the students’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Here is one potential resource for talking to others about grief and loss.

Sincerely,

Randy Drost

District Administrator