Search warrant: Sheriff Hutchinson denied driving vehicle after DWI crash

A search warrant unsealed on Thursday claims Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson initially lied about being behind the wheel of the vehicle after a drunk driving crash in northern Minnesota last month.

The search warrant was filed in Becker County District Court after Hutchinson wrecked his county vehicle on I-94 outside of Alexandria, Minnesota on December 8. Court document said Hutchinson registered a .13 blood-alcohol content following the wreck.

Hutchison pleaded guilty to a single count of driving while intoxicated in the fourth degree last month, just days after the crash.

As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to a stayed jail sentence and requirements to undergo an alcohol assessment. Hutchinson also said he was going through outpatient treatment for alcohol.

In the search warrant, an account from Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Rod Eischens states Hutchinson told deputies and witnesses he wasn't driving the vehicle when it wrecked. Instead, while speaking with deputies, the search warrant says Hutchinson claimed he had called a cab and the cab driver had used his vehicle.

As part of the search warrant, troopers were working to determine if Hutchinson's DNA was on the driver's side airbag. However, the investigation wouldn't matter as Hutchinson quickly pleaded guilty.

The search warrant also indicates a bottle of "Eagle Rare Bourbon" was also found in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

In an interview with FOX 9 after his guilty plea, the sheriff took full responsibility for the crash, calling it a "tragic mistake" and adding: "I chose to do this. I made a mistake. I’m facing the consequences and now will have to live with the consequences the rest of my life."

"I have pled guilty to the charge because I was guilty," the sheriff added. "Wasting time in the court process, it happens a lot. We all need to be accountable."

Hutchinson also made it clear he didn't plan to resign and wanted to run for re-election as sheriff.