Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson involved in suspected drunk driving crash

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson is suspected of drunk driving after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

State Patrol said Hutchinson rolled the car he was driving around 2:30 a.m. about five miles east of Alexandria. Hutchinson was transported to a nearby hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. As of Wednesday evening, an attorney for the sheriff said he remained hospitalized.

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene and suspected impairment, according to the State Patrol. A state trooper obtained a warrant and collected a sample from Hutchinson to determine whether he was driving under the influence.

Charges in this incident are pending.

Hutchinson released a statement following the incident, admitting to drinking prior to the crash.

"I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol, and I am deeply sorry," Hutchinson said. "As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard. I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me."

The statement continued, "I take full responsibility for my actions and am prepared to accept the consequences of my poor decision. I am relieved that no one else was injured in the crash. I will immediately address my personal issues surrounding alcohol and seek the help I need to continue to serve the people of Hennepin County."

The State Patrol said the vehicle Hutchinson crashed was owned by Hennepin County.