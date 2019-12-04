Search warrant: Man who shot wife, 2 sons left suicide note

article

The man who killed his wife and two sons at their Minneapolis home before shooting himself Sunday had a permit to purchase a firearm and left a suicide note at the scene, a search warrant revealed.

David Schladetzky, 53, of Maple Grove shot his sons, William, 11, and Nelson Schladetsky, 8, multiple times in the front yard of their home in the Phillips neighborhood. Police pulled the boys away from the scene and tried to save them, but both died from their gunshot wounds.

David then went inside the house and shot his wife, 39-year-old Kjersten Schladetsky, before stabbing her in the chest. He then shot himself after a standoff with police.

According to the medical examiner's report, the 11-year-old died just after 10 a.m. as did Kjersten, but the 8-year-old lived about 30 more minutes.

According to court documents, David had filed for divorce from Kjersten about one year prior.