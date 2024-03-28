Search planned for missing Maple Grove teen

article

Search efforts are planned this weekend for a missing teen in Maple Grove.

Maple Grove police say 18-year-old Winston Drepaul, who goes by "DeeDee" or "Dez", has not been seen in nearly a week.

Officers say he left his home on foot, without any possessions or medication in the early morning hours of March 23.

"Due to the extended length of absence, medication, and weather conditions, the Maple Grove Police Department and his family are concerned for his welfare," a news release reads.

Winston is five-foot-ten-inches tall and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffy winter coat, gray sweatpants, and black boots.

He left his apartment off 80th Avenue North near Lakeview Drive North around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday. Later that morning, he was spotted near the Maple Grove Community Center. He hasn't been seen since then.

Police are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for Winston and to call 911 if they spot him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call dispatch at 952-258-5321 and ask to speak with a Maple Grove officer.

A community search is planned for Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. on both days. Anyone wishing to help can meet at the Maple Grove Community Center parking lot.