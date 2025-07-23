Search for Eliotte Heinz: La Crosse, Wis. graduate student found dead

article

The Brief The body of a missing Wisconsin college student was discovered on Wednesday after days of searching. Elliotte Heinz, 22, was reported missing on Sunday. Heinz was last seen walking along the Mississippi River early Sunday morning, walking home from a bar in La Crosse.



Wisconsin authorities say the body of missing graduate student Eliotte Heinz has been found in Minnesota after she was reported missing over the weekend.

La Crosse student goes missing

The backstory:

Eliotte Heinz, 22, was reported missing on Sunday. Police said she was last seen walking along the Mississippi River early Sunday morning and had been walking home after a night at Bronco's Bar on Third Street.

Police said she had left the bar around 2:30 a.m. and was spotted walking on surveillance video along the river, in the direction of her apartment, around 3;30 a.m.

What we know:

La Crosse police said the body of Heinz was discovered Wednesday morning around 10:30 a.m. in the Mississippi River near Brownsville, Minn. Brownsville is about nine miles south of Bronco's Bar, along the Mississippi River. The stretch of the river between La Crosse and Brownsville curves and is cluttered with islands.

What's next:

The investigation into Heinz's death is ongoing. Officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how she died.

What they're saying:

In a provided statement, La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said: "This was not the outcome we had hoped for throughout this search. Our thoughts are with Eliotte’s family, friends and all those who knew Eliotte. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from so many within the La Crosse community, the State of Wisconsin and nationally to locate Eliotte."