Search continues for driver who plowed through Eden Prairie family

Eden Prairie police continue to search for a hit-and-run driver who hit a mother and two of her young children as they were walking in a crosswalk. We’re now hearing from two witnesses who say they saw what happened.

Witness account hit-and-run crash

What they're saying:

"I decided whether I should cross the road or stay on the same side I was and then out of nowhere, a car came and hit her stroller and her," said eyewitness Hailey Moncayo, who was about to cross the street at the time of the crash.

Witnesses say one car did stop to let the mother and children cross, but then the white car came through from the opposite direction.

"My mom is like, ‘Oh no, oh no. They’re probably not gonna see these kids and the mom,’ and then she shined, like, want to show, hey, someone's here… with her lights on, bright," said Hayden Botterman who was in the car with his mom.

The backstory:

It happened just before 8:30 Thursday night at Mitchell Road and Chestnut Drive in Eden Prairie. Investigators say a 27-year-old woman was walking in the crosswalk with her four young children. Two of them were on foot, while the other two were in a wagon.

Investigators say a white car came by, hitting the woman and the children in the wagon. Investigators haven’t released any more details about the make or model.

They are asking anyone who was in the area to come forward if they have information or video.

FOX 9 spoke with family members who told us the mother and one child are out of the hospital, but one child remains in critical condition.

What's next:

As of last check with Eden Prairie police, there are no new updates. The two children on foot were unharmed. There is a reward for information that leads to an arrest.