School staffer in Albert Lea, Minnesota tests positive for COVID-19

A school staff member tested positive for COVID-19, Albert Lea Area Schools announced Friday.

According to the district, the person "likely contracted it while traveling over spring break." When they exhibited symptoms, their doctor advised them not to return to work, and they did not.

The district wrote that the individual has "not set foot in the school where they work since before spring break began on March 7."

The district is doing a deep clean of the person's work area. The Minnesota Department of Health has been notified and is aware of the situation.

Currently, there are more than 100 cases of COVID-19 throughout Minnesota, with two people in ICU.