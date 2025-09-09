School bus crash on I-35W in Mounds View

The Brief A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle on I-35W on Tuesday morning. Multiple ambulances and law enforcement responded to the scene. There's no word on injuries, but a second school bus arrived to bring students from the scene.



School bus crash in Mounds View

What we know:

The crash happened at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on I-35W South.

It appears to be a crash involving at least two vehicles, including a white vehicle and a school bus.

Traffic cameras show a group of people who have evacuated the bus waiting on the side of the road. Multiple ambulances responded to the scene, as well as about a dozen other law enforcement vehicles. Around 8:30 a.m., a second school bus arrived at the scene to take students from the scene.

This crash caused slow-moving traffic on I-35W headed south into Mounds View during the morning commute. The scene was cleared around 8:45 a.m.

The spot where the crash happened is an area that frequently sees merging crashes. Traffic camera video shows a white vehicle being driven in front of the bus near the exit ramp prior to the crash, and then the bus pushing the white vehicle across the freeway, coming to an end near the median.

What we don't know:

There is no word yet on injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.