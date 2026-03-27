Scandia Cemetery threatened by erosion, commissioner asks for $2.5 million retaining wall

The Brief A St. Louis County commissioner is requesting $2.5 million for a retaining wall at Scandia Cemetery in Duluth. Officials say shoreline erosion is exposing grave sites and human remains. The project aims to preserve the historic cemetery, prevent future erosion and address environmental and ethical concerns.



Duluth's Scandia Cemetery is in danger from shoreline erosion that is exposing human remains and a county commissioner is requesting $2.5 million for a retaining wall as a solution.

Scandia Cemetery erosion

What they're saying:

According to a project request proposal filed in St. Louis County, officials have been aware of shoreline erosion issues at Scandia Cemetery since August 2024.

The erosion is so severe that human grave sites have been exposed.

The proposal acknowledges that the county "has no legal obligation or responsibility over private cemeteries," but also recognizes the environmental hazard and an ethical dilemma that would persist if no action is taken.

The cemetery is also a popular tourist attraction that brings thousands of visitors to the site every year, officials say.

St. Louis County Commissioner Patrick Boyle shared a story of a family that was visiting the nearby Historic Glensheen Mansion Estate when they saw an exposed human skull and bones at the cemetery.

Environmental challenges

Dig deeper:

The erosion is being driven by Lake Superior weather and stormwater runoff, which threaten to further degrade the cemetery property.

Officials say that without intervention, the site would face ongoing costs for inspections, grave relocation and property management as tree loss and vegetation failures increase due to eroded soil.

Proposed solution

What's next:

The project aims to stabilize nearly 300 feet of shoreline and with a retaining wall that would prevent further exposure of graves.

The current budget for the retaining wall is $2,550,000 and is expected to be built out of reinforced concrete.

The county would own the wall and be responsible for maintaining it while the cemetery would remain under private ownership.

Historical significance

The backstory:

The cemetery dates back to 1881 and is adjacent to the Historic Glensheen Mansion Estate.