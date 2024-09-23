Sam Darnold's high school coach not surprised by QB's success in MN: 'He's a winner'

The Brief Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is leading the NFL in passing touchdowns three weeks into the season. After bouncing between multiple teams, Darnold has helped the Vikings start the season undefeated at 3-0. His high school coach, Jaime Ortiz, praises Darnold’s resilience, saying he’s the same determined player from his younger days. Darnold remains focused on preparation and hard work, despite the growing attention.



Three weeks into the season and leading the NFL in passing touchdowns, if new Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold continues to thrive, it could make for a career year for the former third overall draft pick.

Darnold had been written off by many, after his fair share of adversity earlier in his career. The now 27-year-old jumped between the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers, before finding a home in Minnesota this off-season.

Now, the Vikings are off to an undefeated 3-0 start, in part, behind his strong play.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Back in Darnold’s California hometown, his former high school coach Jaime Ortiz says he continues to check in on Darnold after each game.

"A lot of people were surprised by what’s happened. So far, I’m not," San Clemente High School Head Coach Ortiz told FOX 9 on Monday. "I’ve seen Sam from a young age. He’s a constant winner. He’s done it at USC, and now he’s doing it with Minnesota… He’s the same guy he was when he was 17, 18 years old. He hasn’t changed."

"I know there’s a lot of publicity around what he’s done so far, but if you ask Sam, he’s just keeping his nose to the grindstone. He’s just working and getting prepared for the next opponent," coach Ortiz finished.