Man dies from injuries sustained in rural Eveleth house fire

The Brief A fire that broke out at a home in Rural Eveleth fatally injured a 63-year-old man. The fire happened around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, and the man's death was announced the next day. The fire is still under investigation.



A man died from injuries sustained in a house fire in rural Eveleth.

What we know

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the fire was reported just before 11:30 a.m. of Friday in the 7100 block of Antoinette Road in rural Eveleth.

First responders say they were told a man in his 60s was suffering from burns over most of his body and lying at the end of a driveway.

The man's home was reportedly engulfed in flames when authorities arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital by Life Link air medical service, but later died from his injuries.

That man is identified by the sheriff's office as Dale Wallander, 63, of rural Eveleth.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.