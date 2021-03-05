Expand / Collapse search

Roy Wilkins Auditorium becomes Minnesota's 5th permanent COVID-19 vaccination site

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul is now one of five permanent, state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Minnesota, according to Governor Tim Walz.

About 5,850 people - a mixture of teachers, child care workers and older adults - will receive the vaccine at Roy Wilkins in its first week of operation. Once selected, Minnesotans will be contacted to sign up for a vaccine appointment.

There are permanent vaccination sites in Minneapolis, Duluth, Rochester and Bloomington. Roy Wilkins Auditorium had previously served as a pop-up vaccination site during the state's pilot program. 

Roy Wilkins Auditorium will also continue to be a COVID-19 testing site.

Minnesotans can sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, so they can get notifications for when they become eligible for the vaccine and sign up for a vaccine appointment.