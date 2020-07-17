Roseville police investigating several incidents involving stolen, damaged Black Lives Matter signs

article

Police in Roseville, Minnesota are investigating several incidents involving stolen or damaged Black Lives Matter signs along the same stretch of road in the city.

The Roseville Police Department said it has received several reports over the last month where a resident’s Black Lives Matter and other social justice signs were targeted. The incidents have all taken place along the 1900 block of County Road B.

In one of the incidents, which occurred on June 25, police identified a 55-year-old Roseville man as the suspect. The suspect admitted he damaged a sign because he found it offensive.

The suspect is facing misdemeanor charges for criminal damage to property. Police are investigating whether he was involved in any of the other incidents and whether the crimes are connected.

Police said there have also been four separate reports of dead raccoons being placed nearby. The most recent incident, reported the morning of July 12, involved a dead raccoon nailed to a utility post near where the Black Lives Matter and other signs were on County Road B.

The Roseville Police Department is now asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman they believe are responsible for stealing the signs on June 19 at 5:05 p.m. The vehicle involved was a black Dodge pickup truck that appeared to have an exercise machine in its bed.

Roseville police are looking for the suspects involved in the theft of Black Lives Matter and social justice signs on Country Road B on June 19. (Roseville Police Department / FOX 9)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at 651-792-7008.

“The Roseville Police Department is proud to serve a community that displays an immense passion for social justice,” the police department said in a statement. “We will not tolerate crimes motivated by bias or hate.”