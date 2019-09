Image 1 of 3 ▼

Way to go firefighters! The Roseville Fire Department helped rescue a cat stuck in a tree on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, firefighters say they were called by a woman in a wheelchair who needed help.

Luckily, firefighters didn't need a ladder to help out. They were able to back up a truck to get to the pet.

The crew was able to safely get "Dory" back on the ground.