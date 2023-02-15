Roseville man found guilty for crash that killed 2 in 2019

A 49-year-old Roseville man was found guilty Wednesday for his role in a 2019 crash that killed two people in Dakota County.

Fred Fonji was convicted of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of careless driving for a crash in October 2019 that killed 48-year-old Colette Craig and 47-year-old William Craig of South St. Paul.

Fonji was driving a dump truck and looking at his phone when he crashed into the Craigs' pickup truck, which was stopped waiting behind a semi on Highway 55 in Rosemount.

"I wish to thank the jury for its verdicts ensuring Mr. Fonji will be held accountable for these tragic deaths. My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of the Craig’s for their great loss," Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said following the verdict.