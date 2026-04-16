Roni's Mac Bar opening at Mall of America offering ‘viral mac and cheese’

The Brief Roni's Mac Bar opens at the Mall of America on April 25, 2026. The first 50 guests can win free mac and cheese for a year.



A popular mac and cheese franchise is bringing its viral menu to Mall of America with a grand opening celebration and exclusive giveaways.

Grand opening set for April at Mall of America

What we know:

Roni's Mac Bar will open its 15th location on Level 3 South in the Mall of America on April 25, 2026. A grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 11 a.m., with the first 50 guests winning free mac and cheese for a year. Additional giveaways and exclusive promotions will be available throughout the celebration.

According to a press release, the restaurant is owned by Tony and Sam Danna, who are "excited to bring the brand to such an iconic Minnesota destination."

Dig deeper:

Roni's Mac Bar has become known for its build-your-own macaroni and cheese menu, offering a wide range of toppings from chicken and bacon to more unique options like corn and pineapple.

What they're saying:

"We are so excited to open up the Mall of America because it is such a staple location in the state of Minnesota," said Sam Danna in a press release accompanying the announcement.

The backstory:

Roni's Mac Bar first launched in Waco, Texas in 2022, and claims to offer over 77 million possible mac and cheese combinations.

What's next:

Followers are encouraged to check out @ronismacbarmoa on social media for more details and exclusive promotions leading up to opening day.