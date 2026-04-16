Roni's Mac Bar opening at Mall of America offering ‘viral mac and cheese’
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular mac and cheese franchise is bringing its viral menu to Mall of America with a grand opening celebration and exclusive giveaways.
Grand opening set for April at Mall of America
What we know:
Roni's Mac Bar will open its 15th location on Level 3 South in the Mall of America on April 25, 2026. A grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 11 a.m., with the first 50 guests winning free mac and cheese for a year. Additional giveaways and exclusive promotions will be available throughout the celebration.
According to a press release, the restaurant is owned by Tony and Sam Danna, who are "excited to bring the brand to such an iconic Minnesota destination."
Dig deeper:
Roni's Mac Bar has become known for its build-your-own macaroni and cheese menu, offering a wide range of toppings from chicken and bacon to more unique options like corn and pineapple.
What they're saying:
"We are so excited to open up the Mall of America because it is such a staple location in the state of Minnesota," said Sam Danna in a press release accompanying the announcement.
The backstory:
Roni's Mac Bar first launched in Waco, Texas in 2022, and claims to offer over 77 million possible mac and cheese combinations.
What's next:
Followers are encouraged to check out @ronismacbarmoa on social media for more details and exclusive promotions leading up to opening day.
The Source: Information provided by Roni's Mac Bar and the Mall of America.