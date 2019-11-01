Rogers couple charged in alleged insurance fraud scheme discovered after employee's tree-trimming accident

article

The owners of a tree-trimming business in Rogers, Minnesota are facing charges for an alleged insurance fraud scheme discovered after one of their employees was injured in an accident last year.

Jerry Gould, 65, owns Gould’s Tree Service and his wife, Lorraine Gould, 62, works for the company.

According to the charges, on the morning of March 21, 2018, Jerry and his employee, Will Hamer, were trimming trees at a home in Rogers. Jerry was using a remote control to maneuver a lift near the icy embankment in the backyard when he lost control of the lift and it slid down the hill, taking the two men with it.

The lift overturned in a partially frozen pond, trapping Jerry and Hamer underneath.

Jerry was able to free himself, but Hamer remained trapped. The water was up to his nostrils. When emergency crews arrived, first responders held Hamer’s head out of the water while others worked to free him.

Emergency crews extracted Hamer after 30 minutes in the frigid water. He suffered a hyperextended neck and required multiple surgeries for his pelvis, arm and shoulder. He also suffered anxiety and post-traumatic stress from the accident.

Hamer later told police about the Gould’s employment and record keeping practices, which prompted the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau to open an investigation into possible workers’ compensation fraud by the company.

During their investigation, agents from the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau discovered the Goulds were intentionally underreporting their payroll costs to the company that provided them workers’ compensation insurance through the state’s Assigned Risk Plan in order to drive down their premiums.

The investigation also found that when Lorraine sent the insurance company a “First Report of Injury” form about the accident, she intentionally lied about Hamer’s wages, hours worked and status, claiming he was part time when he was actually a full time employee.

The insurance company used that incorrect information to calculate the amount Hamer was to be paid by workers’ compensation. As a result, he received half of what he should have received for workers’ compensation from the accident, missing out on $4,286 over four months.

Jerry and Lorraine were charged by summons with one count each of insurance fraud and theft by swindle. They will make their first court appearance on Jan. 3.