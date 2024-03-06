Rocket Fizz retro soda opening at Mall of America

A new store that offers hundreds of retro-inspired sodas and candies will be opening its first Minnesota location in the Mall of America (MOA).

Rocket Fizz offers hundreds of its glass bottled soda and candy options from all over the world, according to the location opening announcement. Of the more than 80 varieties of root beer and dozens of cream sodas offered, flavors include ones like Sweet Corn, Pickle and Ranch Dressing.

"We see these amazingly fun stores as a way of spreading joy to children of all ages, even 99-year-old ones," said Heather Holmer, Rocket Fizz franchise owner, in a statement. "Through the magic of nostalgia and the fun of silliness, there is something for everyone to enjoy."

The MOA location will also feature gift and novelty items such as tin signs, posters, gag gifts, toys, and more.

Rocket Fizz was founded in 2007, and has since expanded to 93 locations nationwide, plus one store in Canada. Each Rocket Fizz location is independently owned and operated, with another seven locations in development.

"Rocket Fizz is a must-see store that is perfect for kids or the young at heart as it allows guests to reminisce of those special childhood memories," said Carrie Charleston, MOA’s Vice President of Leasing in a statement. "When you walk into Rocket Fizz, you are instantly met with the perfect blend of fun and nostalgia."