Rochester, Minn. cave house now on the market

A unique home in Rochester, Minnesota is now on the market for the first time in decades.

The gorgeous four-bedroom, three-bath Plummer pump house, now on sale, comes with a cave attached.

This beautiful house comes with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and attached caves. (FOX 9)

The home is currently listed for $550,000 on Zillow. According to the listing, the home is "nestled into the hillside just below the Plummer house and iconic water tower" and is on the market for the first time in 34 years.

The attached caves add an additional 3600 square feet of space to the one-of-a-kind home.

The sellers gave FOX 9 photojournalist Josh Grenier a tour of the home on Friday. Hit play to see more from inside.