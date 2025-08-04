Rochester man hit by driver while lying in road prompts death investigation
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Rochester police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man who was reportedly struck by a driver while lying in the road early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Just before 5 a.m., officers responded to the area of 2700 Salem Road Southwest for a possible accident with injuries, according to the Rochester Police Department.
A driver reportedly told authorities they hit a person who had been lying in the roadway. Officers located the man in the eastbound lanes, and despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Further details about the incident, or why the man was lying in the road, were not immediately released.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: This story uses information from a Rochester Police Department press release.