Rochester man dies after fall from 100-foot cliff into the Caribou River Monday night on the North Shore

A 29-year-old Rochester, Minn. man died Monday night after falling into the Caribou River on Minnesota’s North Shore during a hike.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Allman was hiking with a friend when he fell approximately 100 feet from a cliff, landing in the water below. Allman was removed from the water by his friend, who performed live saving measures.

Emergency crews arrived and continued life saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. Monday night.