Rochester fatal shooting stemmed from argument over 'money and disrespect' charges say

A man is facing murder charges after an argument "over money and disrespect" led to a fatal shooting at a Rochester apartment complex earlier this month.

Fatal Rochester shooting charges

Big picture view:

Police say they responded to a reported shooting at The Villages at Essex Park apartment complex on 41st Street NW in Rochester just after 11:30 a.m. on July 3.

Officers then found a man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his neck. He died despite efforts to save him.

Police then spoke to a man who said he witnessed the shooting and was with the suspect earlier in the day.

The witness said Ibrahim Abukaar Abdi, 31, shot the victim after they got into an argument "over money and disrespect." During the argument, Abdi reportedly took a bag of marijuana from the victim and pulled the gun out of a satchel-style bag on his person, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents show Abdi's address is in the same apartment complex as the shooting.

Police then spoke to another witness who was with Abdi and the other man earlier that morning. The complaint states the other witness corroborated what the first witness told police and that he left the apartment complex to have lunch with a friend. Abdi then reportedly called him and came to his house, saying he had an emergency. According to the complaint, the witness reported that Abdi was being "weird" and "different" and then gave police the phone number he called from.

Suspect arrest:

Rochester police say they then tracked Abdi's cell data on July 7 and determined he was inside the same apartment complex as the shooting. Officers arrested him without incident.

During a police interview, Abdi said he didn't remember where he was on July 3 and denied being with the other two witnesses that day. The complaint states he also denied knowing the victim and said he didn't know anything about the shooting, but had heard about it.

Abdi also said during the interview that he wasn't at the apartment complex the day of the shooting, but the criminal complaint states that video surveillance footage shows Abdi walking in the complex toward the area of the shooting right before it happened. Other footage taken from a local HyVee store also shows Abdi with the other witnesses.

Investigators then confronted Abdi with this information, who then responded, "Yeah that's crazy. I don't remember."

Court documents also show Abdi has juvenile convictions of threats of violence and second-degree burglary, which make him ineligible to possess guns and ammunition.