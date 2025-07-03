Northwest Rochester shooting leaves man dead

The Brief A man was shot and killed outside an apartment building in northwest Rochester on Thursday morning. Police said this is a "developing situation" and the shooting is actively under investigation. Authorities will share additional information when they can. It's unclear whether any arrests have been made.



A man was shot and killed in broad daylight outside a Rochester apartment building on Thursday morning.

Fatal shooting in Rochester

What we know:

The Rochester Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. outside an apartment building in the 1000 block of 41st Street Northwest.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot and, despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene. Further details about the victim were not immediately available.

Police called the shooting a "developing situation" and the incident is being actively investigated. Further details will be released when available.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether any arrests have been made.