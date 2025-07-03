Expand / Collapse search

Northwest Rochester shooting leaves man dead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 3, 2025 1:47pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed outside an apartment building in northwest Rochester on Thursday morning.
    • Police said this is a "developing situation" and the shooting is actively under investigation.
    • Authorities will share additional information when they can. It's unclear whether any arrests have been made.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was shot and killed in broad daylight outside a Rochester apartment building on Thursday morning. 

Fatal shooting in Rochester

What we know:

The Rochester Police Department said the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. outside an apartment building in the 1000 block of 41st Street Northwest. 

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot and, despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene. Further details about the victim were not immediately available. 

Police called the shooting a "developing situation" and the incident is being actively investigated. Further details will be released when available.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether any arrests have been made. 

The Source: This story uses information from a Rochester Police Department press release.

