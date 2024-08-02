Jury finds Rochester man guilty of murder in Chick-fil-A parking lot shooting

article

A fight that led to a shooting at a Rochester Chick-fil-A parking lot in February resulted in a murder conviction for a man who was seen on surveillance video shooting another man in the head.

What the jury found

Isaac Gutierrez, 20, of Rochester was convicted of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony by jury in Olmsted County Court on Thursday. He was found not guilty of a second-degree murder with intent charge, court documents show.

A second-degree assault charge was dismissed.

His sentencing date is scheduled for the afternoon of Oct. 7.

Case background

Rochester police say they responded to a parking lot near Chick-fil-A and Savers thrift store in southwest Rochester just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Officers then found a man with a gunshot wound to the head lying on the pavement. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators then spoke to witnesses and watched surveillance footage of what led to the shooting.

Law enforcement learned the victim, who was driving a tan or gold Chevy Suburban, arrived to pick up a family member from work.

The criminal complaint says the confrontation began when a silver Nissan pickup truck started to back into a parking spot, blocking the Suburban. Both drivers then exited their vehicles and started "yelling and arguing with each other" according to the complaint.

Witnesses cited in the complaint say a passenger then got out of the Suburban, and all three men started to fight when the driver of the Nissan "threw the first punch."

It was during the fight that a passenger in the Nissan, later identified as Gutierrez, exited the passenger side.

The complaint states surveillance footage shows Gutierrez running toward the fight with a gun in his hand. That footage also shows the victim falling to the ground after a "pop" was heard.

Court documents show police recovered a 9mm shell casing about 10 feet from the victim lying on the pavement.