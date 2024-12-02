Man dies after being found shot inside crashed car in Robbinsdale

article

The Brief A man has died after he was found shot inside a crashed car in Robbinsdale Monday evening. Police responded to the scene on reports of a shooting, but also received a crash detection from a cell phone in the same area. This marks the first homicide for Robbinsdale this year.



A man has died after he was found shot inside a crashed car in Robbinsdale on Monday evening, marking the city's first homicide of the year.

What we know

According to Robbinsdale Police Captain John Elder, shortly after 5 p.m., 911 calls came in with reports of shots being fired on Lowry Avenue North and Indiana Avenue North.

While en route to the shooting scene, officers also received a crash detection from a cell phone from the same area of the shooting, Elder said.

At the scene, officers found a single car crash. In the car, officers found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound, law enforcement said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police believe this was not a random incident, with no known threat to the public.

What we don't know

Police did not give any suspect information and did not say that any arrests were made.

It is not clear what led up to the man being shot and to the crash.