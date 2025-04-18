Robbinsdale domestic assault suspect captured after foot chase into Mississippi River

The Brief A domestic assault suspect was captured after a chase that ended in the Mississippi River late Thursday night. Police tried to stop the suspect at 11:45 p.m. on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North. The man lost control of a vehicle near the Mill City Museum, and was captured in the river after a foot chase.



Authorities say a man suspected of domestic assault was arrested late Thursday night after a chase that started in Robbinsdale ended in the Mississippi River in Minneapolis.

The pursuit

What we know:

Robbinsdale police say they responded to a report of a possible domestic assault in progress at about 11:45 p.m. on the 4000 block of 37th Ave. North. Officers located an adult male who had fled the area after stealing the victim’s vehicle. The victim told police the suspect might have a gun stolen from the residence.

Crystal police located the suspect vehicle, and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect fled, and a pursuit ensued. The suspect vehicle fled into Minneapolis, and the driver lost control near the Mill City Museum. Police say the suspect fled on foot, and it was believed he entered the Mississippi River.

Suspect flees to river

The backstory:

Police say the Hennepin County Water Patrol was notified, and at that time, the suspect vehicle caught on fire. Minneapolis firefighters put the fire out.

Police located the man, and took him into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

What's next:

The man was booked on probable cause fleeing motor vehicle, theft, domestic assault and unrelated felony warrants that were active for his arrest.