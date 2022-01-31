Man wanted on robbery charge fired shot during arrest in Roseville, Minn.

A man suspected in a robbery and running from a car crash fired a shot and forced his way into a condominium building before police were able to take him into custody on Monday afternoon in Roseville, Minnesota.

Officers say they responded around 12:30 p.m. for the report of a crash in the area of Snelling Avenue and Skillman Avenue.

As they responded, officers learned one driver, a 50-year-old man, had run away on foot. Officers later determined the driver who ran was wanted on a warrant for first-degree robbery out of Hennepin County. Police say he is also on federal probation.

Officers also learned the man was carrying a pistol, despite the fact he isn't allowed to have a gun.

After searching the area for about 20 minutes, Roseville police say they found the man walking near County Road B and Snelling Avenue. After spotting police, officers say the man flashed a handgun and ran away from the officer.

Police followed him to a condominium complex along a Highway 36 service road east of Fairview Avenue North. At the complex, officers say they spotted the suspect near a sliding door at a first-floor residence.

Police yelled to the man to surrender but say instead he fired a shot from his handgun and forced his way into the complex.

Shortly after, he tried to run out of the rear exit of the complex but was quickly taken into custody, officers said.

He is being held in Ramsey County Jail awaiting charges.