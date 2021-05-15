Roads blocked after 50-train cars derail in Albert Lea, Minn.

article

Police have blocked off roads in Albert Lea, Minnesota on Saturday after 50 train cars have derailed near Goose Lake.

Officers are asking members of the public to avoid the area of Hawthorne Street and Ulsted Avenue in the city as the cleanup is underway. A precautionary shelter-in-place order is also in effect for nearby homes but officers say there is "nothing airborne" at this time.

The derailment was first reported around 1:34 p.m. off of Eastgate Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.