When will Chi-Chi's open? Owner sets opening date for St. Louis Park restaurant

The Brief Officials have announced an opening date for a new, revived Chi-Chi's restaurant. The new restaurant will open next Monday in St. Louis Park. The popular chain restaurant closed in 2004 but is being revived by the founder's son.



More than two decades after shutting down, Chi-Chi's is making a comeback, and now we know when the first restaurant will open.

When does Chi-Chi's open?

What we know:

In a press release on Tuesday, McDermott announced that the new restaurant at 1602 West End Boulevard in St. Louis Park will open next week, starting Monday, Oct. 6.

After the grand opening, the restaurant will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

What you can do:

You can book a table for opening day or any day after online using Open Table.

What's on Chi-Chi's menu?

What's on the menu?:

Officials have also offered a sneak peek at the menu. Offerings will include:

CHI-CHI’s Original Chimichanga : Crispy, golden perfection stuffed with beef, chicken, short rib, or red chili and served with all the fixings including guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans.

Quesabirria Tacos: Three corn tacos filled with slow cooked beef, oxaca cheese, onions, cilantro, consommé dipping sauce.

Seafood Enchiladas: A rich combo of shrimp and crab, smothered in CHI-CHI’s signature lobster cream sauce. Served with sour cream, guacamole, beans, and rice.

Manchego Burger: Fresh wood grilled angus beef, topped with Manchego cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle mayonnaise and served with fries,

Original Nachos Grande: House tortilla chips topped with refried beans, ground beef, melty cheese, and jalapeños.

El Burro Con Queso: A bold burrito packed with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, chili con queso, and ranchero sauce. Served with beans and choice of rice.

What's next:

McDermott hopes the St. Louis Park location will be the first of many new Chi-Chi's locations. Officials say additional locations are planned for the future.

Chi-Chi's comeback

Timeline:

Last December, Michael McDermott, the son of the Chi-Chi's founder, announced he was attempting a Chi-Chi's comeback. In February, McDermott said he plans to turn his Rojo restaurant in St. Louis Park into a Chi-Chi's, with it scheduled to re-open sometime this year.

In August, the Rojo restaurant closed as it was transformed into a Chi-Chi's.

The backstory:

Chi-Chi's started in Minnesota in 1975 by former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee and restaurateur Marno McDermott. The chain expanded to more than 200 locations across the United States, but it closed in 2004 following a series of ownership changes, according to the press release.

Michael McDermott announced plans to revitalize the iconic Chi-Chi’s chain after reaching an agreement with Hormel Foods — the owner of the Chi-Chi’s trademarks.

A press release in December said that under the deal, Michael McDermott can use the Chi-Chi name for the restaurant locations, which are expected to debut sometime in 2025.