Chi-Chi's opening its first Minnesota restaurant this year

article

The Brief Michael McDermott said he plans to turn his Rojo restaurant in St. Louis Park into a Chi-Chi's, with it scheduled to open sometime this year. There are additional plans to expand the franchise within the Midwest and East Coast. Chi-Chi's started in Minnesota in 1975 by former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee and restaurateur Marno McDermott.



Chi-Chi's, the popular Mexican restaurant chain founded in Minnesota, recently announced its comeback after closing decades ago, and now it's been revealed where the first restaurant will open.

Chi-Chi's opening in St. Louis Park

What we know:

Michael McDermott, the son of Chi-Chi's founder, said in a press release that he plans to turn his Rojo restaurant in St. Louis Park into a Chi-Chi's, with it scheduled to open sometime this year.

McDermott plans to expand the franchise within the Midwest and East Coast, the release says. The Star Tribune is reporting McDermott will also transform his Rojo restaurant in Maple Grove into a Chi-Chi's.

McDermott plans to offer the public a stake in the brand through Regulation Crowdfunding. Chi-Chi's is hoping to raise $3.5 million with a minimum investment of $250 in exchange for equity in the brand.

What they're saying:

"The enthusiastic response to our announcement about bringing back Chi-Chi's was overwhelming – greater than I ever anticipated," McDermott said in a statement. "Millions of former customers and thousands of former employees were buzzing about it on social media, sharing fond memories of their experiences. I want to engage with the Chi-Chi's community as much as possible with the comeback. This opportunity is open to eligible investors in accordance with applicable securities laws, and anyone who contributes is playing a pivotal role in the future of Chi-Chi's."

Chi-Chi's history in Minnesota

Local perspective:

Chi-Chi's started in Minnesota in 1975 by former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee and restaurateur Marno McDermott. The chain expanded to more than 200 locations across the United States, but it closed in 2004 following a series of ownership changes, according to the press release.

Michael McDermott announced plans to revitalize the iconic Chi-Chi’s chain after reaching an agreement with Hormel Foods — the owner of the Chi-Chi’s trademarks.

A press release in December said that under the deal, Michael McDermott can use the Chi-Chi name for the restaurant locations, which are expected to debut sometime in 2025.