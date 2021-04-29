Restaurants prepare for what’s expected to be another busy patio season

Even with some indoor dining restrictions loosening up and many getting the COVID19 vaccine, restaurant owners say patios will likely be busy again this summer.

Last spring, COVID-19 restrictions eliminated or limited indoor dining for restaurants in Minnesota. When restrictions were lifted, indoor capacity limits still meant many restaurants were looking for more, safe seating. For some, that meant expanding patio space and offering as much outdoor dining as possible.

"People have been pent up and even in normal times people love to be outside in the summertime in Minneapolis," General Manager of Amore Uptown, Tim McHugh said.

He says outdoor dining was an essential part of their business last year.

"Last year especially when we were able to open in June our revenue almost quadrupled overnight because we were able to seat more guests," McHugh said.

He’s getting ready to open their rooftop patio this weekend and is expecting business on the rooftop to be hot once again.

"People clearly wanted to eat outside. I think they still to a certain extent feel more comfortable dining outside," McHugh said. "We’re at 75 percent capacity now which is up from 50 percent last summer so that’s a bonus."

He says even with indoor restrictions easing he expects many guests will want to be outside to enjoy the weather and as an extra precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"I think most people will prefer to sit outside anyway," one man told Fox9 in Uptown on Thursday.

"We still only do outside dining and stuff on patios plus when it’s so nice why wouldn’t you be outside anyway," Nicole, a Minneapolis resident, said.

Over the next week, Governor Tim Walz is expected to announce more easing of COVID19 restrictions in Minnesota.