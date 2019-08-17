Residents raise concerns over proposed Uptown Mall renovation

Some possible changes could be coming to an age-old part of Uptown Minneapolis.

Plans from the Park Board could potentially reduce the amount of parking on part of the mall.

Parking is always an issue in Uptown, but some residents are worried it could get worse under the new proposal.

For more than a century, the Uptown Mall has been a shady oasis in one of the most densely-populated neighborhoods in the city.

Some neighbors worry possible changes to the park could cause it to lose its character.

“This is like going to St. Anthony Main and ripping up all the bricks,” said Uptown resident Steve Taylor. “Uptown doesn’t want that.”

Last spring, the Park Board released a new design to update the median between Hennepin Avenue and East lake of the Isles Parkway that would include a new plaza and play area by the Walker Library, a connection to the Midtown Greenway and community and rain gardens.

Park Board officials say a Community Advisory Committee is also considering getting rid of the streets in the two blocks closest to Lake of the Isles and turning them into green space for multi-use fields and a sand volleyball court.

“It was quite shocking for the community to hear about,” said Taylor.

The East Isles Residents Association says neighbors are split on the possible plans for the park.

“There are some people who are absolutely for it, who think we shouldn’t be designing our parks around cars,” East Isles Residents Assocation Ellen Van Iwaarden said. “But there are many who live in the apartments and park there.”

Nobody wants to tarnish one of the city’s hidden gems.

“I’m not opposed to getting rid of parking for the right reasons,” Taylor said. “I don’t think volleyball courts is the right reasons.”

For more information about the project, visit the Minneapolis Parks website here.

To give your feedback, visit this survey.

For information about the upcoming meeting, visit this site.