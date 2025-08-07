Residents protest Metro Transit Blue Line Extension over displacement fears

The Brief Business owners and other community members are protesting at Metro Transit headquarters. They are accusing Hennepin County leaders and Met Council officials of failing to meet racial justice commitments. This comes after they say funding to fight displacement from the Metro Transit Blue Line Extension was delayed, and a meeting with the Corridor Management Committee was canceled.



Residents and business owners held a protest outside Metro Transit headquarters to address displacement concerns, adding that government officials are failing to meet racial justice requirements.

Raw footage of the news conference and protest can be viewed above.

READ MORE: Blue Line Extension faces votes from Minneapolis, Crystal, Brooklyn Park

FOX 9 reached out to the Met Council and Hennepin County leadership for a response and will update this story if one is recieved.