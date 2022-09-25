Residents facing displacement after fire hits three-story apartment building in Plymouth

article

Residents living in a three-story apartment building in Plymouth were facing possible displacement Saturday night after a fire left a section of the building charred black.

The Plymouth Fire Department and police were dispatched to 5330 18th Ave around 7 p.m. after 911 calls about an apartment fire and arrived to see flames coming from all three floors of the building and the attic, a department spokesperson told FOX 9.

The fire was largely contained to the outside of the building and firefighters were able to put it out "fairly quickly" with no injuries reported, the fire department said.

As of Saturday night, the fire department was still working to determine which apartments were safe for residents to return to, and the Red Cross was ready to help anyone who had to be displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Preliminary information indicates it started on the outside of the building.