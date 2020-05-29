Reports of damage to businesses, buildings in cities surrounding Minneapolis and St. Paul following protests

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Early Friday morning, officers responded to the Western Service Center, which experienced damage overnight.

While the majority of destruction from violent protests in response to the death of George Floyd happened in Minneapolis and St. Paul, surrounding cities also experienced reports of damage Thursday overnight into Friday.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, in Apple Valley around 2 a.m. Friday, police responded to a fire alarm call at the Western Service Center. When they arrived, they found multiple broken windows on the ground level. There was also fire and significant water damage to judges' chambers and court areas. Officers arrested two people after searching the area. There will be increased security at the government buildings. Both the Western and Northern Service Centers will be closed Friday.

In Woodbury, a police spokesman says several businesses had their windows smashed, and a couple businesses experienced losses from apparent burglary. Impacted businesses include Cabela’s, Dick's, a gas station on Weir Drive, a phone store on Woodlane Drive, and a tobacco shop off of Woodbury Drive.

According to Blaine Police Department Captain Mark Boerboom, around 10:15 p.m. a vehicle drove intentionally drove into the door of the Northtown Mall in Blaine. The vehicle broke the window on the door. Officers, however, were able to get on scene and prevented looting from occurring at the mall.