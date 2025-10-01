Replacements ‘Trouble Boys’ biopic planned by filmmakers

The Brief A biopic is reportedly in the works to tell the story of legendary Minneapolis band The Replacements. Canadian actor and musician Finn Wolfhard, arguably best known for his roll in Netflix’s Stranger Things, will lead the project based on Bob Mehr’s biography "Trouble Boys: The True Story of The Replacements." New release date is planned yet.



The long-storied history of legendary Minneapolis band The Replacements might finally make it to the big screen.

Replacements biopic planned

What we know:

Canadian actor and musician Finn Wolfhard, arguably best known for his role in Netflix’s "Stranger Things," will spearhead the project with his father, Eric and Rich Peete to bring Bob Mehr’s acclaimed biography "Trouble Boys: The True Story of The Replacements" to life visually.

According to a public relations firm representing Wolfhard, the father-son duo will write the script based on the book, and the band's whirlwind career. Published in 2016, the New York Times bestseller is widely regarded as the "definitive" chronicling of their history, and the only to gain the approval of lead singer Paul Westerberg.

Originally comprised of brothers Bob and Tommy Stinson, along with Westerberg and Chris Mars, the band began in a south Minneapolis basement along Bryant Avenue before rising to prominence and ultimately self-destruction.

Infamously, the band is one of only a few to ever be banned from playing Saturday Night Live following a profanity-laced performance and reportedly trashed dressing room.

Their sound – a mixture of chaotic punk rock with a melodic backbone – would later be widely credited by bands such as Nirvana and Green Day in the 1990s alternative rock scene that followed.

Dig deeper:

In 2023, FOX 9's Maury Glover spoke with Peter Jesperson, who helped discover the band and first signed them to his Twin/Tone Records label, about the mark they have left 40 years later.

What we don't know:

Currently, there is no tentative timeline for the project to be completed.