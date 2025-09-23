Rep. Tom Emmer on local crime, Charlie Kirk, and the federal spending bill

The Brief GOP House Majority Whip Tom Emmer joined FOX 9 All Day to discuss various topics, including political violence, Minnesota leaders, crime, the federal budget, and more. Watch the full segment in the player above.



GOP Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer joined FOX 9 All Day live on Sept. 23 to discuss several topics, including the fatal shootings of Charlie Kirk and Rep. Melissa Hortman, crime in the Twin Cities, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and more.

Federal spending bill

Government shutdown:

House Republicans recently passed a resolution to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month, and the spending package is now with the Senate.

Rep. Emmer talked about the processing, saying, "What you're hearing from leaders is totally different [from] what's happening inside the building."

Watch the segment below.

Crime, gun reform and local leaders

Talking crime:

Rep. Emmer commented on the recent mass shootings affecting Minneapolis schools, stating the violence is "unacceptable" and calling for further investigation into the motivations behind the attacks.

While some legislators and politicians have called for stricter gun laws, Emmer argued the state already has some of the most stringent gun laws in the country. He argued the focus should instead be looking at "incompetent prosecutors," calling out two decisions made by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

Watch the segment below.

Gov. Tim Walz and the National Guard

Calling the National Guard:

Rep. Emmer criticized Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his current and past handling of the National Guard, claiming Walz "Hates Donald Trump more than he cares about the safety and security of our citizens."

He also commented on Walz's decision to seek a third term, saying he "really shouldn't be running again."

Watch the segment below.

Charlie Kirk shooting and Ilhan Omar

Political violence:

While discussing political violence, Rep. Emmer looked back at his time serving with the late Rep. Melissa Hortman before turning to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and the supposed reaction from Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Watch the segment below.