Rep. Ilhan Omar arrested during abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested at a protest outside the Supreme Court today, according to a staff spokesperson.

Omar's staff said she planned to partake in the protests about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, calling it an act of civil disobedience.

Other lawmakers joined Omar at the protest, but additional details about arrests have not been confirmed yet.

"Today I was arrested in a civil disobedience action at the Supreme Court to protest Roe v. Wade getting overturned and the assault on reproductive rights across the country," Rep. Omar said in a statement after the arrest. "Our reproductive rights are under assault across the country, thanks to an extremist court with little regard for precedent or our basic rights. I will do whatever it takes, including putting my body on the line, to protect our reproductive rights."

Protests and rallies have occurred across the country since the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe versus Wade three weeks ago. On Sunday, thousands of people rallied at the Minnesota State Capitol in support of abortion rights.

MN GOP condemns ‘lawless behavior'

"We condemn Ilhan Omar’s reckless and lawless behavior. She even faked being in handcuffs to pose for the cameras, and then waved to the crowd. Constituents of Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District deserve a member of Congress that is focused on the critical issues affecting their lives, like rampant violent crime, rising inflation, failing schools, and more. Instead, Ilhan Omar is more interested in cheap stunts that score political points," said Republican Party of Minnesota communications director Nick Majerus said in a statement. "Omar’s arrest at the pro-abortion rally follows a recent failed assassination attempt against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer stood on the steps of the Supreme Court and threatened justices if they didn’t rule the way he wanted in a case. Silence from Minnesota Democrats has been deafening – they’ve been taking Joe Biden’s lead in failing to condemn the attempt on Kavanaugh’s life."